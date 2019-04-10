Wayfair’s Way Day Sale offers its lowest prices of the season with up to 80% off furniture & more

Score the lowest prices of the season during Wayfair’s Way Day Sale that’s offering up to 80% off outdoor furniture, bedding, decorations and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 6-Piece Outdoor Sectional with Cushions that’s available for $734. For comparison, this sectional was originally priced at $3,299. This is a perfect outdoor seating arrangement for guests and is weather-resistant to stay looking nice for years to come. This sectional also comes with a nice ottoman to prop your feet or place hors d’oeuvres for company. With nearly 300 reviews, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars. You can also pick up the Tuscola Firebowl Steel Burning Fire Pit for a warm glow. It’s also on sale for $104 and originally was priced at $179. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks from Wayfair include:
- 6-Piece Sectional with Cushions $734 (Orig. $3,299)
- Tuscola Firebowl Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit $104 (Orig. $179)
- Bourges Cocktail Tufted Ottoman $244 (Orig. $337)
- Pascal Upholstered Panel Bed $161 (Orig. $1,000)
- Laurel Modern Farmhouse Hall Tree $157 (Orig. $269)
- 48-inch Single Bathroom Vanity Set $681 (Orig. $860)
- Laurel Modern Kieve Throw Blanket $35 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
