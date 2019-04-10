Prop up your iPad and run w/ Weslo’s Cadence Folding Treadmill: $238.50 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Treadmill for $238.50 shipped. That’s $60+ off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This treadmill features a foldable design that allows you to maximize your space while also being able to stay fit no matter what the weather is like. Other perks include support for up to 275 pounds and an integrated tablet holder that helps keep you from getting bored or focusing on how tired you may feel. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Treadmills are heavy. Protect your precious flooring with this $27 equipment mat. It’s textured, non-slip, and easy to clean. Measurements are 3-feet wide by 7-feet long, making it big enough for your new treadmill. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,350 Amazon shoppers.

Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Treadmill features:

Space saver design: fold it up and walk away-in one easy step

Integrated tablet holder: keeps your tablet secure and conveniently close. Treadmill accommodates up to 275 pounds

16″ x 50″ tread belt: perfect for users of all heights, you’ll be comfortable while you reach your goals

Warranty: 1-Year motor Warranty and 90-Day parts & Labor Warranty

This device comes with a 30-day, free membership to iFit Coach. Enjoy thousands of on demand workouts in a virtual studio or around the world. Expert trainers will personalize your settings for each workout. Connect via smartphone to your equipment

