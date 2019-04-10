This wireless backup camera kit puts a monitor in your rearview mirror for $92 (Save $50)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $92.29 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code OPHXHS47 during checkout. That’s nearly $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I’ve been using a backup camera for several years now and thoroughly enjoy the feeling of having eyes in the back of my head. Installation is made to be straight-forward and simple, with just three quick steps required. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Garmin recently announced its own wireless backup camera. Unlike most of the competition, it doesn’t come with a monitor. Instead it links with some of the company’s existing GPS devices to minimize the amount of clutter on your dashboard. Head over to our coverage to learn more.

Auto-Vox Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) features:

T1400U features a wireless design which makes it easy for DIY installation. The image signal on the rear view mirror camera is transmitted wirelessly. You don’t have to run a video cable below your vehicle.It throws away the traditional complicated cable routing. Step 1: Attach the mirror and plug the car charger. Step 2: Connect red wire of the transmitter to reverse light(+) and black wire to any metal ground screw. Step 3: Install backup camera to the wireless transmitter.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!