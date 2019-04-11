Let Amazon decorate your home during its Spring Furniture Event w/ discounts up to 50% off

Amazon takes up to 50% off a wide range of home items during its Spring Furniture Event. Free shipping applies for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can find deals for almost every room of the house. If you’re looking to revamp your kitchen, consider the Home Styles Liberty Kitchen Cart with Stainless Steel Top in White for $192.07. It had been going for $230 before hitting this Amazon all-time low price. Meanwhile, Home Depot charges $210 and Overstock has it for close to $300. This piece will add a spice rack, towel bar, three drawers, and adjustable shelves to your cooking space. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more top picks from this sale.

This Kitchen Cart will provide additional space for your kitchen storage needs. Constructed of hardwood solids and engineered wood in a white finish with a 0.8 mm thick stainless steel top. Features include two adjustable shelves in each cabinet door, three storage drawers, towel bar, and spice rack. This versatile cart doesn’t disappoint by featuring brushed nickel hardware and two locking casters. Finish and measurements may vary slightly.