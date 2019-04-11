Add a pair of AmazonBasics 100% Cotton Towels to your bathroom for $13 (30% off), more from $8

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 100% Cotton Quick-Dry Bath Towels 2-Pack in Platinum for $13.23 Prime shipped. Regularly $19, this is the best price we could find for these towels in any color right now. It’s also the lowest we’ve tracked for this particular shade. This neutral tone would go well with most bathrooms. At this price it’s worth stocking up, whether you need alternate sets for the main bathroom or are planning ahead for the vacation home. Rated 4.3/5 stars out of over 1,000 reviews. Head below for even more AmazonBasics towels on sale.

Amazon is no stranger to producing home goods. For instance, Pinzon is an Amazon private label brand that also has towels, in addition to bed sheets and other linens. Read more about it here.

AmazonBasics 100% Cotton Quick-Dry Bath Towel:

Made of 100% cotton for softness and tear-resistant strength

Lightweight; quickly absorbs moisture for a cozy feel; attractive solid color

Simple band and border detailing adds visual interest whether folded or hanging

Made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.

