Your pup deserves a BarkBox Plush Toy Bundle, now just $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $36)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BARKBOX (99% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering the BarkBox Plush Toy Bundle for Small, Medium, and Large Dogs for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $36, this is an Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Give your furry friends a brand new batch of toys for National Pet Day. It contains a series of non-toxic plushies with a special squeak toy hidden inside as an epic puppy surprise. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

BarkBox Plush Toy Bundle:

SMALL/MEDIUM: Best for dogs 15-48lbs — any breed from a French Bulldog to a Border Collie will love these! LARGE: Best for dogs 49-100lbs, like Labs, Golden Retrievers, and German Shepherds. MEET THE BEST OF BARKBOX: These bestselling BarkBox toys are not all that they seem. When your dog tears through their fluffly exterior, another toy is revealed. Crazy crinkle and squeaky balls only add to the drama. Hidden Bonus Toy!

LONGER-LASTING: These toys are designed to be destroyed, with a smaller surprise for your pup to make for long lasting playtimes. Non-toxic plush from only the most high-quality manufacturers ensures that this toy is safe for all pups to play with.

