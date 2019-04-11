Refresh your bedding in today’s Gold Box: Amrapur Microfiber Comforters from $17.50 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Amrapur Alternative Down Comforters. You can grab the Amrapur Goose Down Alternative Microfiber Quilted Reversible Comforter/Duvet Insert from $17.59 in Twin or $23.19 in Queen. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $29 or more, these are some of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon depending on the color/size and a great opportunity to refresh your bedding. They are made from 100% microfiber with down alternative polyfill and feature a different color on the flip side for quick decor changes. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. Mored details below.

Consider updating your pillows while you’re at it. The Handua Queen Size Bamboo Pillow goes for $35 and you can knock an extra 10% off right now using the on-page coupon. Originally $40, this is the lowest price we have tracked and it carries 4+ star ratings from 160+ Amazon customers.

Amrapur Microfiber Quilted Reversible Comforter:

The Amrapur Overseas Goose Down Alternative Reversible Comforter is Hypoallergenic, crafted from super soft microfiber and contains 100% all-polyester fill that will provide endless comfort. This versatile comforter offers the added bonus of being reversible, featuring two equally attractive colors on both sides. Simply flip it over for an instant, dramatic décor change.

