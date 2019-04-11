Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom’s Spring Sale, Cole Haan, Pad & Quill, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Columbia’s Spring Deals start at $25 on popular jackets, vests, shorts & more
- Joe’s New Balance gets you outdoors for workouts with its 50 styles under $50 event
- Hautelook’s Alo Active Flash Sale offers up to 60% off sportswear for women
- Athleta’s Salutation Stash Pocket Tight In Powervita are on sale for $44 (Reg. $89)
- adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men’s Tubular Shadow Shoes in Collegiate Burgundy or Tech Ink for $28
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nordstrom’s Spring Sale offers Nike, Travis Matthew & more at up to 50% off + free shipping
- Cole Haan offers deep savings this April with up to 60% off dress shoes, sneakers & more
- Nordstrom Rack’s Sperry Flash Sale updates your spring shoes with deals from just $35
- Take advantage of the deals at Kate Spade with an extra 30% off handbags, jewelry, apparel, more
- Hammitt’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off handbags, backpacks and more
Home Goods and more |
- Pad & Quill Canvas/Leather MacBook bags from $108: messenger, satchel, more
- This popular Amazon Choice Diaper Bag Backpack is on sale from $25 shipped (Reg. $35+)
- Keep your ride sparkling this summer w/ today’s Chemical Guys Gold Box sale from $27 (40% off)
- Amazon 1-day Wellness dog food sale from $26.50: small/large breeds, puppies, more (30% off)
- Your pup deserves a BarkBox Plush Toy Bundle, now just $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $36)
- Add a pair of AmazonBasics 100% Cotton Towels to your bathroom for $13 (30% off), more from $8
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!