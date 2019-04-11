Bio Bidet’s highly-rated kitchen faucet turns on w/ just a touch: $110 (Reg. $180)

Home Depot is offering the Bio Bidet Flow Motion Activated Faucets in Brushed Nickle or Chrome for $109.88 shipped. When Amazon still had these colors in stock, they went for around $180 there. This beats our last mention by $14 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever wondered the best way to turn on a faucet with dirty hands, wonder no more. This model starts the flow of water with just the tap of your wrist. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly flow, one of Amazon’s best-sellers, the Comllen Brushed Nickel Pull-out Kitchen Faucet, is just $60 shipped. It’s not quite as fancy as the above models that turn on with a touch, but it gets the job done at nearly 50% of the cost.

The Flow Series Single-Handle Pull-Down faucet with hands-free motion sensing technology is the next essential upgrade in kitchen technology. Set the temperature, and use the sensor to control the water flow. The built-in timer automatically turns the water flow off after 3 minutes. Retracting the faucet’s pull-down hose head after use will also automatically shut off water flow. The simple and easy installation does not require any hard wiring but features a quick insertion method installation. Since it is not hardwired, it can function normally even during a power outage.

