This $36.50 smart irrigation controller commands up to 7-zones of sprinklers (New Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Blossom 7-Zone Smart Irrigation Controller for $36.60 shipped. Normally a bloated $131 at Home Depot, this beats our last mention by nearly $15 and is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. You’ll be able to command your sprinklers from a smartphone or tablet with this Wi-Fi-connected watering controller. With support for up to seven zones, the Blossom Smart Irrigation Controller is perfect for just about any size home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

As a more budget-friendly alternative, check out the Orbit 1-Outlet Programmable Hose Faucet Timer at $24.50 Prime shipped. Though it’s not a smart controller for your entire home’s watering system, it’s perfect for single sprinklers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Blossom 7-Zone Smart Irrigation Controller features:

Uses real-time weather analytics to optimize your watering plan

Automatically builds a smart watering schedule for your lawn

Installs in minutes and can be personalized through your phone

