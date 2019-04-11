This electric grill offers three functions in one for the starter apartment at $18 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Chefman 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill, Pot, and Skillet for $18.29 Prime shipped. Normally $30, this is a new all-time low and is the best available. You’ll be able to grill, slow cook, steam, cook stir fry, and more in this versatile electric skillet. This is a great countertop cooker for apartments or alternative to the outdoor grill should inclimate weather come. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Chefman 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill features:

GRILLED PERFECTION: Get that great grilled flavor right from your kitchen counter, making it easy to grill no matter the weather or from any location. Adjustable temperature range from 200° to 450° F makes it easy to cook a variety of food to perfection; great for grilling veggies, burgers, fish, chicken and more!

VERSATILE: Large 10-inch diameter and deep 3-quart pot offer a variety of cooking options; Grill, Slow Cook, Steam, Simmer and Stir Fry. The tempered glass clear view lid makes it easy to keep an eye on your food while it’s cooking so you can get picture perfect results every time!

RAISED GRILL: Raised grill surface allows fat to drip away as food cooks, for healthy and delicious dishes, every time; non-stick surface allows for smoother cooking and easy cleanup.

EASY CLEAN UP: Temperature control knob is removable; the cooking pan and lid are dishwasher safe making cleaning quick and easy!

