Cole Haan offers deep savings this April with up to 60% off dress shoes, sneakers & more

For a limited time only, Cole Haan takes at least 50% off a selection of men’s and women’s shoes with promo code APRILSTEAL at checkout. It also is offering up to 60% off sale items. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals is the men’s GrandMotion Knit Sneakers that are on sale for $99 and originally were priced at $200. These sneakers are not only stylish for casual events but you can also dress them up with slacks for work. They also feature a padded liner and insole for comfort throughout the day too. If you’re looking for another option, the Washington Grand 2.0 Oxfords are polished and will elevate any look. This style is also on sale for $139 and originally was priced at $400. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- GrandMøtion Knit Sneaker $99 (Orig. $200)
- Washington Grand 2.Ø Oxford $139 (Orig. $400)
- Pinch Weekender Roadtrip Penny Loafer $50 (Orig. $150)
- Grand Plus Essex Wedge Oxford $100 (Orig. $150)
- Nantucket Deck Slip-On Sneaker $90 (Orig. $130)
Our top picks for women include:
- GrandPrø Turf Sneaker $65 (Orig. $130)
- Evelyn Driver $65 (Orig. $130)
- StudiøGrand Perforated Slip On Sneaker $69 (Orig. $150)
- Flora Thong Sandal $90 (Orig. $130)
- Deacon Loafer Mule $60 (Orig. $150)
