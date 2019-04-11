Columbia’s Spring Deals start at $25 on popular jackets, vests, shorts & more

Columbia offers hundreds of new discounts at up to 60% off including winter jackets, vests, pullovers and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping for Greater Rewards Members. (Not a member? It’s free to join).
For men, the Whitlock Sound EXS Jacket will keep you dry and warm during spring showers and it’s priced at $100, which is $50 off the original rate. This jacket features a drawstring hood, cuffs and hem for a warm and comfortable fit. It also features an all black sleek appearance that’s stylish and modern. However, if you’re looking for a lighter option, the men’s Powder Lite Vest is great to layer and it’s lightweight. Even better, the vest is on sale for $40, which is 50% off the original rate.
Our top picks for men include:
- Whitlock Sound EXS Jacket $100 (Orig. $150)
- PFG Bahama II Long Sleeve Shirt $30 (Orig. $48)
- Washed Out Chino Cotton Shorts $18 (Orig. $25)
- Powder Lite Vest $40 (Orig. $80)
- Bugaboot III Boots $75 (Orig. $100)
Our top picks for women include:
- Winter Challenger Jacket $85 (Orig. $175)
- Flash Forward Lined Jacket $30 (Orig. $60)
- Glacial IV Half-Zip Fleece $25 (Orig. $30)
- Bangor Omni-Heat Michelelin Boots $90 (Orig. $180)
- Bryce Canyon Hoodie $40 (Orig. $80)
