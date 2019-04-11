Expand your digital comic library w/ Hellboy, Attack on Titan and other issues from $1 at ComiXology

Hellboy’s latest silver screen debut is almost here for moviegoers. To celebrate, ComiXology is discounting a wide selection of Hellboy digital comics from $1. A great place to get started is with Hellboy in Hell Vol. 1: The Descent at $4.99. That’s 55% off the going rate and is $0.50 under our previous mention. In this series, you’ll follow Hellboy as all of his secrets are at last revealed, in “the most bizarre depiction of Hell you’ve ever seen.” Head below for more digital comic sales or shop all of the Hellboy deals right here.

Don’t forget to check out ComiXology’s Avengers Blockbuster sale, which takes up to 67% off Marvel digital comics from $3.

ComiXology is also discounting a selection of Kodansha Spring Anime novels with notable inclusions like Attack on Titan, Berserk and more. Plus, DC fans won’t want to miss out on the Hard Traveling Heroes Sale with titles from $1.

Other notable deals in the sale:

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings.

Hellboy in Hell Vol. 1: The Descent synopsis:

Hellboy creator and comics superstar Mike Mignola returns to draw Hellboy’s ongoing story for the first time since Hellboy: The Conqueror Worm. It’s a story only Mignola could tell, as more of Hellboy’s secrets are at last revealed, in the most bizarre depiction of Hell you’ve ever seen! Comic Book Resources said, “Hellboy in Hell shows a master returning to his craft and exceeding reader expectations. This is a horror comic that reminds just how good both the genre and the medium can be.”

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!