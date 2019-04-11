This popular Amazon Choice Diaper Bag Backpack is on sale from $25 shipped (Reg. $35+)

HaloVa via Amazon is offering its Diaper Bag Multi-Function Waterproof Travel Backpack in Peach for $25.19 shipped with code 30HaloVa at checkout. You can also get it in Navy for $27.99, no coupon needed. Regularly $36, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen since December. It features a variety of pockets for storage and its water-resistant fabric keeps your essentials safe. This Amazon choice diaper bag is rated 4.5/5 stars with over 3,600 reviews.

While on the go, be sure to keep an extra Bamboo Quilted Changing Pad with you for convenience. These set of three changing pads are priced at just $15 after you clip the 5% on-page coupon code. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 400 reviews.

HaloVa Diaper Bag Backpack features:

Always use the Material of the best Quality – Using high quality durable oxford fabric water resistant and easy to wipe clean, don’t afraid the milk/water spill on the bag.

Large main compartment, separate storage pockets include insulated pockets & wet clothes pocket, you can put milk bottle, water bottle, clothes, diaper, towel, etc in different separate pockets.

You can use this bag as backpack and handbag. It is very elegant and suitable for many occasion like shopping, traveling etc.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!