Inflate your tires & digital monitor the pressure for $20 Prime shipped (20% off)

AstroAI Corporation (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Digital Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge for $19.99 Prime shipped when you use the code O32659WJ at checkout. Normally $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With a built-in pressure gauge, you’ll be able to inflate your tires and see how much air is in there at the same time. Having your tires at the proper pressure can not only help with fuel economy but also prolong the life of your tires. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you just want to check your tire’s pressure, the Etekcity Digital Tire Pressure Gauge is under $10 Prime shipped and would function great for that.

AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator features:

ALL-IN-ONE: The LED backlit screen features measurements in PSI, KPA, Bar, and Kg/cm²; Includes an inflation gun, chuck, gauge, hose, and bleed valve, all in one unit; Compatible with ¼” NPT air compressors output

SUPERIOR CONSTRUCTION: Built of high quality, heavy duty stainless steel and brass components that provide lasting performance; Use for all vehicles, such as car, suv, truck, motorcycle, bicycle (with schrader valve) etc.

INCREASED SAFETY: Properly inflated tires provide better performance in all weather conditions, decreasing the likelihood of flats, explosions, and crashes; Increase your MPG and save money on fuel costs and tire wear

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!