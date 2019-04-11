Guitar Center keyboard sale: Alesis Vmini MIDI Controller $49 + much more from $25

Guitar Center has now kicked off a keyboard sale from now through April 17th. You’ll find everything from digital pianos and accessories to MIDI controllers and more. One standout from the bunch is the Alesis Vmini 25-Key Portable Keyboard Controller for $49 shipped. Regularly up to $70 at Musician’s Friend and Amazon, today’s deal is 30% off and the best price we can find. Perfect for your Mac recording setup, It is USB-powered, features 25 velocity-sensitive mini keys, 3 backlit assignable knobs, 4 backlit velocity-sensitive drum pads and dedicated octave, pitch bend, modulation, and sustain controls. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

We are also seeing $20 off the M-Audio Keystation 49es Black controller as well as the Alesis Q49 USB/MIDI Keyboard at $79 shipped. You’ll also find loads of deals on digital pianos for the living room/learning and much more right here from $25.

It might be a good idea to ensure you have USB cables handy. The 6-foot AmazonBasics USB 2.0 Cable (A-Male to B-Male) is a great fit for just about all MIDI controllers and will only run you $5 with free Prime shipping.

Alesis Vmini 25-Key Portable Keyboard Controller:

Compact USB-powered design lets you create anywhere

25 expressive velocity-sensitive, synth-action mini keys

4 backlit velocity-sensitive drum pads; 4 backlit assignable knobs

Dedicated octave, pitch bend, modulation, and sustain buttons

Includes Xpand!2 virtual instrument software by AIR Music Tech

