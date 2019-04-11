New Linen iPad Pro cases from Pad & Quill w/ Birch wood frames, 30% off pre-orders

We saw some notable Pad & Quill deals today on MacBook bags and now it’s time to look its new Contega Linen iPad Pro cases. Now up for pre-order, Pad & Quill is offering a nice discount for a limited time before the launch of the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro covers. Better yet, you can use the code below to knock the price down nearly 30%. If you’re in the market for a new case for your gorgeous iPad Pro, you’ll want to head past the jump for more details.

Contega Linen iPad iPad Pro cases have a Buckrum linen cover in a slim Baltic Birch Wooden frame that was handmade at the historic Pad & Quill bindery in St. Paul, Minnesota. Features here include recessed Apple Pencil 2 holders, custom designed sound channels, an adjustable self-propping built-in stand, a magnetic smart cover and more. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models ship with a 1-year warranty (lifetime on the wood elements) and a 30-day money back guarantee.

***Note: Use code PQ16 at checkout to redeem the special prices below. Both models are up for pre-order right now and are listed as shipping in mid May 2019. 

Pad & Quill Contega Linen iPad iPad Pro Cases:

The Contega Linen case is the case that put Pad & Quill on the map and to this day, there is still nothing else quite like it. The Contega Linen case is not only a great conversation starter, it also achieves the “iPad Case Trifecta”- style, protection, and utility. Archival quality Buckrum Linen (the same linen you can find on books in the Library Of Congress) and hand-finished gleaming Baltic Birchwood make this case extremely protective. Using traditional bookbinding techniques, the Contega case is hand-assembled here in St. Paul, MN for an end product that is just plain beautiful. The linen cover provides a pleasant tactile experience and the wooden frame offers incredibly strong edge protection.

