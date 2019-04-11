Measure the temperature from feet away w/ this digital infrared thermometer for $12 Prime shipped

AstroAI Corporation (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Digital Laser Infrared Thermometer for $11.77 Prime shipped when you use the code 30QH54PB at checkout. Normally closer to $17, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This is a great way to check your grill temperature easily and without physical contact. You’ll be able to check temperatures up to 1,022 degrees F with this thermometer. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
To monitor indoor temps, check out the Habor Digital Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer for $9 Prime shipped. Though it can’t measure as high as the above laser model, it’s great to know what the precise temperature of a room is.
AstroAI Infrared Thermometer features:
- It’s never been easier or safer to take temperature readings in the kitchen, garage, during home repairs, commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning(HVAC) installation and more thanks to Innovative IR Thermometer Technology
- The Distance to Spot Ratio is 12:1, making it easier to accurately measure temperatures from greater distances; An Integrated Laser assists with accurate aiming to better locate surface temperatures
- Using the Thermometer Gun is simple thanks to features like Data Hold, an LCD backlit screen, Easy Fahrenheit/Celsius switch, 7 second Auto-Off, and Low Battery Indication so you never accidentally run out of juice
- Measure temperatures as frigid as -58°F or has scorching as 1022°F, all at a safe distance from the temperature source
