Measure the temperature from feet away w/ this digital infrared thermometer for $12 Prime shipped

AstroAI Corporation (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Digital Laser Infrared Thermometer for $11.77 Prime shipped when you use the code 30QH54PB at checkout. Normally closer to $17, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This is a great way to check your grill temperature easily and without physical contact. You’ll be able to check temperatures up to 1,022 degrees F with this thermometer. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

To monitor indoor temps, check out the Habor Digital Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer for $9 Prime shipped. Though it can’t measure as high as the above laser model, it’s great to know what the precise temperature of a room is.

AstroAI Infrared Thermometer features:

It’s never been easier or safer to take temperature readings in the kitchen, garage, during home repairs, commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning(HVAC) installation and more thanks to Innovative IR Thermometer Technology

The Distance to Spot Ratio is 12:1, making it easier to accurately measure temperatures from greater distances; An Integrated Laser assists with accurate aiming to better locate surface temperatures

Using the Thermometer Gun is simple thanks to features like Data Hold, an LCD backlit screen, Easy Fahrenheit/Celsius switch, 7 second Auto-Off, and Low Battery Indication so you never accidentally run out of juice

Measure temperatures as frigid as -58°F or has scorching as 1022°F, all at a safe distance from the temperature source

