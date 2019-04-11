Give your Wi-Fi a boost with NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Range Extender at $25 (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers its NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX3700) for $24.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $35 at retailers like Walmart, it just recently dropped to $30 at Amazon. Now today’s deal takes an additional $5 off and drops the price to one of the lowest we’ve seen in years. NETGEAR’s range extender is a fantastic way to improve your Wi-Fi without ditching your current setup for a mesh system. It sports up to 750Mbps speeds with dual band coverage, has a Gigabit Ethernet port and can extend a verity of different routers. Over 34,300 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

For comparison, the 802.11n version of NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi Range Extender sells for just over $24. Though if having 802.11ac speeds isn’t a must, then consider grabbing TP-Link’s N300 Extender at $16 when clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll be trading off internet speed for a lower price point, but budget-conscious shoppers will be right at home with the savings.

If you’re looking to completely renovate your home’s Wi-Fi, we’ve spotted some notable Mesh systems from NETGEAR which are on sale starting at $210 (Up to 30% off). And should a conventional consumer Wi-Fi system not cut it for your needs, consider making the switch to UniFi. We’ve recently detailed the benefits of Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear and how best it can help you overhaul your Wi-Fi network.

NETGEAR 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

Get ready to connect anywhere in your house with this simple-to-use WiFi Range Extender. Increase your range and reduce interference. Best of all, no dead zones to stop you from having fun on your mobile devices, smart TVs, or game consoles. Dual band WiFi up to 750 Mbps; Supports new 802.11ac & b/g/n WiFi devices; External antennas for better performance; Convenient wall-plug design; Works with any WiFi router

