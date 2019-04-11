Nordstrom Rack’s Sperry Flash Sale updates your spring shoes with deals from just $35

The Nordstrom Rack Sperry Flash Event is offering deals from $35 for both men’s and women’s styles. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. Pick up the Seamount Sneakers for men that are on sale for just $80. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $130. These sneakers are perfect for everyday and can be worn with casual or workout wear. They also include a lightweight design to keep you quick on your feet. A similar option for women is the Seaside Perforated Slip-On Sneakers that are on sale for $50 and originally were priced at $75. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cheshire Derby Oxford $90 (Orig. $170)
- Surplus Canvas Boat Shoe $50 (Orig. $85)
- Regatta Derby Oxford $90 (Orig. $150)
- Seamount Sneaker $80 (Orig. $130)
- Seven Seas 3-Eye Camo Sneaker $60 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Conway Boat Shoe $50 (Orig. $90)
- Bluefish Boat Shoe $50 (Orig. $90)
- Crest Vibe Sneaker $35 (Orig. $60)
- Seaside Perforated Slip-On Sneaker $50 (Orig. $75)
- Seaport Boat Shoe $60 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
