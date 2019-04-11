Nordstrom’s Spring Sale offers Nike, Travis Matthew & more at up to 50% off + free shipping

Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is here with up to 50% off lots of top brands including Nike, Ralph Lauren, Travis Matthew, J.Crew and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, receive free shipping on all orders. A standout for men is the Travis Matthew Half-Zip Pullover that’s great for golf outings, casual events and more. It’s currently on sale for $84, which is down from its original rate of $125 and can be easily dressed up or down. Even better, it’s available in four versatile color options for spring.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Leith Ruched Body-Con Dress is a must-have and it’s on sale for just $45. For comparison, this dress was originally priced at $56. Its ruched detailing is very flattering and it can be easily layered over jackets or cardigans. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for women include:

