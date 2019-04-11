Immortalize the legendary Notorious B.I.G. in Funko POP! form for $7 + more from $4

Amazon is offering the Funko POP! Rocks Notorious B.I.G. with Crown for $7.28. Shipping is free for Prime members or int orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $11, this is matching the the Amazon low and only the second time we have seen it down below $9. As usual, this vinyl Funko POP! figure stands 3.75 inches tall and comes in a window display box. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the Amazon reviewers. We also have a more characters on sale down below including Star Wars, Marvel and some gaming figures.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While we are talking about Funko POP! figures, there are some other options to fill out your collection at a discount down below along with a number of clearance prices over at Best Buy.

More Funk POP! Deals:

And you’ll definitely want to check out these all-new LEGO Star Wars Action Battle sets at all-time lows from $24.

Funko POP! Rocks Notorious B.I.G:

From Music, Notorious B.I.G. with Crown, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!

Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any music fan!

Collect and display all music figures from Funko!

Funko pop! is the 2017 toy of the year and people’s choice award winner

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!