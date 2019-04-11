This kids’ rocking seesaw is now on sale at Amazon for $42.50 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon offers the Pure Fun Rocker Kids’ Seesaw for $42.41 shipped. It’s on sale for about $4 more at Walmart right now. Meanwhile, Target and Home Depot charge just over $60 and it’s $85 at Kohl’s. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. A cross between a seesaw and a rocking chair, each of its seats can accommodate up to 75 pounds. It’s suitable for indoor or outdoor use. More than 60% of reviewers have given it 4+ stars.

If you have a younger child under 3 years old, consider this Little Tikes Rocking Horse in Blue for $25 instead. It’s actually a #1 best-seller in rockers and ride-ons.

For even more outdoor fun for the entire family, we have a selection of Aerobie flying discs and boomerangs from $5.

Designed with durable weather-resistant steel, rubber-padded rockers, comfortable seats and sturdy handlebars, this rocker see saw will provide years of rocking fun indoors or out. Adult assembly required. Maximum weight is 150lbs total or 75lbs for each seat. Recommended for ages 3 to 7.

