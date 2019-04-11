Uncover a deadly conspiracy in the unique puzzle-RPG Ticket to Earth, now $3 on iOS (Reg. $5)

Ticket to Earth for iOS combines turn-based tactics with puzzler elements weaved through “engaging RPG storytelling”. The unique puzzle-based combat system with colorful artwork would normally run you $5 on the App Store, but you can now add this one to your iOS library for $2.99. In fact, this is the lowest price we have tracked since summer 2017. Much like the deal we saw on Worms 2 earlier, this one only went on sale a couple of times last year, so grab it while you can. It carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds all-time. Head below for more details.

It has been a busy day for iOS price drops. We saw some fantastic Team17 titles go on sale earlier with the Worms series and Escapists, not to mention the lowest price in years on OK Golf. This morning’s roundup also carries some great deals on titles like Sheltered, Million Onion Hotel and more.

iOS Universal: Ticket to Earth: $3 (Reg. $5)

Ticket to Earth:

A distant planet. A dying colony. A deadly conspiracy. Fight a corrupt system in Ticket to Earth, the revolutionary tactical puzzle RPG! The mining boom has left New Providence to die and just one Earth-bound ship remains. Forced to fight to protect everything she loves, orphaned Rose stands between bloodthirsty marauders and a corrupt government. The puzzle grid is your battlefield as you position your team, collect matching tiles, and power up devastating special abilities. You’ve never played anything like this!

