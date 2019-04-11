This Lightning adapter adds 3.5mm and playback controls to your iPhone for $12

Amazon offers the SCOSCHE StrikeLine 3.5mm Lightning to Stereo Cable with Controls for $11.98 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $20 price tag and within $0.02 of the best we’ve seen. Apple did away with the 3.5mm jack a few years ago, and since then it’s been up to consumers to fill the gap for their existing headphones. This accessory from SCOSCHE delivers a Lightning to 3.5mm connection with built-in remote controls. It’s an easy way to bring your favorite headphones to the party and still utilize popular playback and volume controls. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t need the built-in controls, go with Apple’s official in-house option for $9. It’s the lowest cost way to bring this functionality to the latest iPhones. However, you’ll need to lean on software or your headphone’s controls to manage playback and other features.

SCOSCHE StrikeLine 3.5mm Lightning to Stereo Cable features:

  • PROBLEM SOLVED – With Apple removing the headphone jack from the iPhone X, 8/8 Plus, 7/7 Plus, this adapter allows you to connect your iPhone to your favorite devices with a 3.5mm Aux-In adapter, like headphones, your car stereo, or portable speakers
  • ENHANCED AUDIO QUALITY – Direct connection from Lightning to USB delivers outstanding quality without any manipulation of the audio signal
  • CONTROLS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS – Integrated control buttons allow you to play, pause, track forward, track back and adjust volume without unlocking your iPhone

