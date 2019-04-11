Clean your house w/ Shark’s battery-powered Freestyle Pro vacuum: $40.50 (Refurb, Orig. $130)

Newegg is offering the Shark Rotator Freestyle Pro Cordless Upright Vacuum (SV1112) for $40.37 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $130, this vacuum now fetches $120 from third-parties at Amazon and Walmart. If you’ve been in the market for a new vacuum, this is a great option. It has LED lights on the front to help you see dirt and dust in dark corners. Plus, the easy-to-empty dust cup makes cleanup a breeze. You’ll also get a cord-free experience thanks to its built-in rechargeable battery. Rated 3.8/5 stars and ships with a 30-day warranty.

For a more budget-friendly clean, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a great option at $30 shipped. It’s not quite as nice, and the suction isn’t nearly as strong as the above Shark, but it’s a great way to clean the house.

Shark Rotator Freestyle Pro Vacuum features:

  • Features rechargeable cordless convenience and provides premium pet hair pickup throughout the home.
  • The 2-speed Brushroll provides optimal cleaning of carpets and bare floors.
  • Powerful LED Headlights on nozzle help spot hidden debris throughout your home.
  • The XL-capacity, Easy-to-empty Dust Cup provides extended cleaning without interruption.
  • The Precision Charger charges your vacuum in 4 hours and doubles as a storage dock.
  • Battery/ Charging Stand Included.

