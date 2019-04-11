Stay positive and productive with Humm.ly Music Therapy for $40

Some days, it can be difficult to stay sharp at work or wind down in the evening. Humm.ly is an iPhone app that uses science-backed music therapy to lift your mood and help you stay productive. You can get lifetime access now for just $39.99 (Orig. $299.95) via 9to5Toys Specials.

The human brain is very sensitive to sound. You will notice this when you listen to different styles of music — some tracks make you want to dance, while others are soothing or emotional.

Humm.ly offers a different kind of soundtrack. The app delivers carefully-created audio that has been designed to calibrate your mind for work, creativity, or relaxation.

To feel the benefits, you simply open the app, pop on your headphones, and select a suitable playlist. All the sounds you hear have been crafted by world-class music producers in collaboration with board-certified music therapists.

The effects are pretty amazing, and Humm.ly also promotes mindfulness. Little wonder this app has a rating of 4.8 stars in the App Store.

Order Humm.ly now for $39.99 to get lifetime listening on iOS, worth $299.95.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!