Keep your ride sparkling this summer w/ today’s Chemical Guys Gold Box sale from $27 (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 40% off select Chemical Guys products. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the lot is the 11-piece Chemical Guys Best Car Wash Bucket Kit (HOL132) for $55.98. Outside of a one day deal back in December, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This kit has everything you need to keep the car clean this summer including a heavy duty bucket, slick wash soap, soft wash mitt, Mr. Pink car wash shampoo, Citrus Wash & Gloss, dirt trap, Diablo Wheel Gel, miracle dryer microfiber towels and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 130 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll also find a trimmed down version of the wash kit above down at under $27 shipped. Regularly $42, this set comes with the Citrus Wash & Gloss, detailing bucket, dirt trap and a wash mitt. However, if the bundle offers in today’s sale are overkill for you, consider grabbing the Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Premium Scratch-Free Wash Mitt on its own for $7. You can also check out the Chemical Guys Wheel & Tire Brush at just $10 Prime shipped.

Chemical Guys Best Car Wash Bucket Kit:

Easy-to-use kit combines everything needed for the perfect car wash

Wash away dirt and grime with heavy duty bucket, slick wash soap, and soft wash mitt

Choose Mr. Pink for light duty cleanings, or Citrus Wash & Gloss for heavy duty dirt, bugs, and grime

Control abrasive dirt and debris with Dirt Trap insert to reduce swirls and scratches

Wash away brake dust and road grime with Diablo Wheel Gel

