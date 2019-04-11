V-MODA’s stylish Crossfade Wireless Headphones return to Amazon low at $100 (35% off)

Amazon is currently offering the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $99.99 shipped in four different styles. That’s good for a 35% discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in a couple of months. With up to 12 hours of listening on a single charge, V-MODA’s headphones are based around dual 50mm drivers and also feature a built-in microphone. Design-wise, these headphones pair steel with vegan-grade leather for a luxurious form-factor. Over 665 shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Willing to ditch the more premium branding? COWIN’s E7 Headphones bring active noise cancelling and a 30-hour playtime into the mix, all with a $60 price tag. Not to mention, they’re #1 best-sellers with over 9,400 customers having left a 4.3/5 star rating.

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Headphones features:

Crossfade Wireless gives you the best of both worlds: wireless via Bluetooth technology for ultimate freedom, wired if you run out of juice or just want to enjoy pure analog mode with your own headphone amp or DAC. Either way, you still get V-MODA Crossfade’s award-winning signature sound. Unlike other wireless headphones, inserting a cable plug into the headphone jack instantly switches off all electronics to achieve zero latency, which is essential for gamers and DJs.

