Jam out wirelessly w/ the Line 6 Relay G75 Digital Guitar System at $200 off (Today only)

Today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the Line 6 Relay G75 Digital Wireless Guitar System for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $500 at Guitar Center and from third-party Amazon sellers, today’s deal is a straight $200 off and the best price we can find. This system includes your typical transmitter and receiver combo to offer wireless audio transmission from your guitar to your amp. It features a locking 1/4-input guitar input (no special cables required), “tour-grade” metal construction, “lossless” 24-bit digital signal and 8+ hours of battery life (up to 70 hours in standby mode). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s deal is about $50 below the popular Shure PGXD14 system for comparison. But if you’re looking for something in the next price range (or two) down, consider the NUX B-2 Wireless Guitar System at $129. It might not work for your next arena show or carry the same pedigree in terms of brand name recognition, but it has solid reviews and has much of the same feature set.

If you’re in the market for something like this on the microphone side of things, be sure to take a look at the new Rode option. It is described as the world’s smallest wireless microphone system and comes in at just $200.

Line 6 Relay G75 Digital Wireless Guitar System:

Proven on stages worldwide, Line 6 digital wireless technology delivers industry-leading audio specs and the lowest-available latency. Relay G70 and G75 build on that legacy to offer next-generation performance, unmatched sound quality and unprecedented flexibility for guitarists. Plug right into the locking ¼ input on the transmitter-no special cables required. Easily add additional transmitters and instantly switch between instruments, complete with programmable presets for signal routing, levels and more.

