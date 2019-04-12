Get three months of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited + $5 Kindle credit for $3 ($35 value)

- Apr. 12th 2019 10:56 am ET

$3
0

Amazon is currently offering a three-month subscription to FreeTime Unlimited for $2.99. Better yet, they’ll throw in a $5 Kindle credit as well. For comparison, three months of FreeTime Unlimited typically goes for $30, making today’s deal a total value of $35. Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited service delivers an “all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Android, iOS and Kindle devices.” There’s a lot to love about this subscription plan, and you can find out more in our previously published guideNote: Be sure to cancel your subscription after three months if you don’t want it to auto-renew.

More on Amazon FreeTime Unlimited:

Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences. Starting at $2.99/month after the free one-month trial, FreeTime Unlimited gives kids unlimited access to a world of content to explore and parents the confidence that all content is age-appropriate.

