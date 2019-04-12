Protect your Nintendo Switch with the AmazonBasics $20 Ultimate Travel Case (20% off)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Ultimate Storage Case for Nintendo Switch for $19.90 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $25, that saves you 20% and is a new Amazon all-time low by a few cents. If you’ve ever traveled with your Switch before, you’ll know how much of a pain it is to keep track of the Dock, various cables and other accessories. But that’s where this case saves the day. It protects your hybrid console and all of its gear with a rugged hard shell alongside various internal storage pouches. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a more lightweight option to add to a backpack, the AmazonBasics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch is only $14 at Amazon. And for more ways to deck out your gaming kit, check out our five favorite Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $20.

AmazonBasics Ultimate Switch Storage Case features:

Durable case for storing and protecting your Nintendo Switch and accessories; Black color

Can hold Switch device, TV dock, Joy-Con controllers (x2), AC adapter, and HDMI cable

Rugged hard shell offers ultimate protection for your Switch device; PU leather seal

Built-in accessories pouch for extra storage; handle with rubber grip for a secure hold

Backed by an AmazonBasics limited 1-year warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!