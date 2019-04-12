Audio-Technica’s ATH-M50X Pro Headphones + FiiO A3 Amp for $142 (Reg. $185+)

BuyDig is offering the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Studio Headphones with a FiiO A3 Amplifier for $141.90 shipped. These headphones are regularly up to $150 (currently $130) and the amp goes for up to $59. Today’s deal is as much as $68 in savings. The ATH series headphones are some of the best options in the price range and feature 45 mm large-aperture drivers, copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, swiveling earcups and detachable cable. The amp is ideal for driving the headphones for even better sound quality and is suitable for cans ranging from 16 to 150 Ohms. Both the headphones and the amp carry 4+ star ratings from up to 5,300 Amazon customers.

Consider the Audio-Technica ATH-M20x headphones if you’re looking for something a little bit more budget-friendly. They go for just $50 and carry solid reviews from over 1,000 Amazon customers. However, we also have V-MODA’s stylish Crossfade Wireless Headphones matching the Amazon low at $100 (35% off) and Apple’s new AirPods are getting their first price drop.

As the most critically acclaimed model in the M-Series line, praised by top audio engineers and pro audio reviewers year after year. The ATH-M50X features the same coveted sonic signature, now with refined earpads and detachable cables. From large-aperture drivers to sound isolating earcups and robust construction, the M50x provides an unmatched experience for the most critical audio professionals.