Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Ralph Lauren, Fossil Spring Sale, Nespresso, more

Activewear |
- Patagonia’s Web Specials Event cuts up to 60% off jackets, vests & more from $49 + free shipping
- Callaway, Travis Matthew, adidas & more from $30 during Hautelook’s Men’s Golf Sale
- Reebok’s Mid-Season Sale takes up to 60% off select shoes, apparel and accessories
- adidas via eBay offers the Men’s Tiro 17 Training Pants for $18.50 shipped in-cart
- Lululemon’s At Ease Joggers are currently marked down to $99 (Reg. $128)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Ralph Lauren’s Friends & Family Sale discounts hundreds of items from $28 + free shipping
- Old Navy’s Eggstra Sale takes 50% off all dresses, shorts, T-shirts & more from just $6
- Crocs Fill Your Basket Sale offers 25% off sitewide, stock up on clogs, sandals, more from $19
- Find Ralph Lauren, Perry Ellis & more from $10 during Dillard’s Permanently Reduced Event
- Fossil has smartwatches, wallets, backpacks & more at an extra 20% off, this weekend only
- Timex offers its favorite Weekender & Easy Reader watches at 35% off from $33 shipped
Home Goods and more |
- Let the robots clean, pick up a smart mapping ECOVACS DEEBOT vacuum for $265 (Reg. $375)
- Add a Nespresso Mini Espresso Machine to your morning routine at more than $100 off
- Enjoy freshly-made juice w/ Breville’s Motorized Citrus Press: $156 (Reg. $200)
- Go cordless w/ the Dyson V6 Absolute Stick Vacuum for $170 (Today only, Orig. $600)
- Grab Kenneth Cole’s Out of Bounds 3-piece Luggage Set for $125 shipped (Reg. $165)
