Crocs Fill Your Basket Sale offers 25% off sitewide, stock up on clogs, sandals, more from $19

During the Crocs Fill Up Your Basket Sale, score 25% off sitewide and free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Discount is applied in cart. One of the most notable deals from the sale is the Crocs On-the-Clock Work Slip-Ons that are available for $34 and originally were priced at $45. These shoes are a perfect option for men or women who are on their feet all day. They feature a cushioned footbed for comfort and an enclosed toe for work standards. Rated 4/5 stars with over 300 reviews from Crocs customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Crocs On-The-Clock Work Slip-On $34 (Orig. $45)
- Bogota Clog Sandal $41 (Orig. $55)
- Santa Cruz SL $41 (Orig. $55)
- Swiftwater Flip Flops $24 (Orig. $45)
- LiteRide Mesh Lace Sneaker $49 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Crocband Clog $34 (Orig. $45)
- Sloane Slide $19 (Orig. $25)
- LiteRide Colorblock Sneaker $45 (Orig. $60)
- Serena Slide $22 (Orig. $30)
- Leigh II Cross-Strap Wedge $41 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!