Be ready for your next feast w/ Cuisinart’s Steel Roasting Pan Set for $40 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Cuisinart Steel Nonstick 17 x 13-inch Roaster Set with Carving Tools (ASR-1713PS) for $39.99 shipped. This set regularly goes for up to $100 at Best Buy and sells for closer to $56 over at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous mention. Just in time for your Easter feast, this set includes the roasting pan, a pair of turkey lifters, a baster, fork, knife and a meat thermometer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
The Farberware Nonstick 11 by 15-Inch Roasting Pan with Flat Rack goes for just over $24 Prime shipped. However, it doesn’t include the extra goodies. You can also opt for the $16.50 Granite Ware Covered Oval Roaster to save a few bucks too. For more options, swing by our Home Goods Guide.
Cuisinart Steel Nonstick 17 x 13-inch Roaster Set:
Ideal for turkey dinners or large roasts, these roaster sets provide the perfect solutions for everyday family meals, parties and holiday celebrations. Lifting is made safe and easy with sturdy construction and wide-grip handles on each roaster pan.
