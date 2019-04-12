Let the robots clean, pick up a smart mapping ECOVACS DEEBOT vacuum for $265 (Reg. $375)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robot Vacuum for $264.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $500 but typically is listed around $375. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Ditch the hassle of vacuuming and let a robot do it. The ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 has all of the features, including smartphone and Alexa support, virtual mapping and more. We loved it in our hands-on review, calling it an “extremely impressive piece of technology” for its price. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Those looking for a more affordable option will want to consider ECOVACS’ entry-level model at $190. You’ll miss out on the smart mapping features, but there is still a lot to like including smartphone, Alexa and Google Assistant support. More details can be found here on this top-rated robotic vacuum.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 features:

Ecovacs Basic Features: All Ecovacs robotic vacuums come with our unique 3-stage cleaning system, anti-drop & anti-collision sensors, ~120 minute battery life, auto-return & charging, durable protective bumpers, air filtration, an anti-scratch finish, easy-to-empty dustbin, low noise level, large wheels for climbing thresholds, one touch auto-start, etc.

Advanced Smart Home & App Controls: Use Alexa & Google Home voice commands to start and stop cleanings. Use the Ecovacs Smart App controls to customize, schedule & track cleaning sessions, monitor accessory status & receive error alerts.

Systematic Cleaning Path: Unlike most robot vacuum cleaners which follow a random path, the Deebot 901 follows an optimized back-and-forth cleaning path that saves time and battery power, increasing the area cleaned and cleaning thoroughness.

