The iOS Symmetrain puzzler features hand-drawn visuals and is now FREE (Reg. $1)

Symmetrain for iOS is now FREE. The regularly $1 puzzler is now available for nothing on the App Store. We have only seen this one go free twice in the last couple of years before today. Features include a “smooth guitar” soundtrack, hand-drawn visuals, dynamically generated content and much more. “Choose your train and spot all differences as quickly as you can while driving from train station to train station.” There are no IAPs here to ruin the experience either. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: Symmetrain: FREE (Reg. $1)

Symmetrain:

Choose your train and spot all differences as quickly as you can while driving from train station to train station. But be aware, every mistake delays your train until it disappears out of view. Don’t let this happen! Use the emergency brake in tricky passages and bring all passengers safely to the next train station.

