Old Navy’s Eggstra Sale takes 50% off all dresses, shorts, T-shirts & more from just $6

- Apr. 12th 2019 8:49 am ET

From $6
This weekend only, Old Navy’s Eggstra Sale takes 50% off all dresses, shorts, tees and polos. Prices are as marked. Plus, take 20% off your order, on all non-sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Straight Lived-In Khaki Shorts are on sale for just $12 and originally were priced at $20. These shorts are lightweight, stylish and perfect for spring and summer. They can easily be dressed up or down and would look wonderful paired with the Built-In Flex Moisture-Wicking Pro Polo Shirt that’s also on sale for just $10. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

