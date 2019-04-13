Amazon’s Keto Gold Box helps you stay fit & healthy w/ prices from $18 Prime shipped

- Apr. 13th 2019 9:58 am ET

From $18
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sports Research (100% positive lifetime feedback) offers a selection of Keto products from $18 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Keto Plus Raspberry Lemonade Exogenous Ketones 30-serving Pack for $36, which regularly goes closer to $50. This mix is raspberry lemonade flavored and designed to provide sustained energy for your workout, school work, or as an afternoon pick-me-up. Plus, it gives you the benefits of a Keto diet without the carb restriction or fasting. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Keto Plus Exogenous Ketones features:

  • Exogenous Ketones (BetaHydroxybutyrate) + Amino Acids, Chromium Picolinate & Prebiotic Fiber.
  • Sustained energy for your workout, school work, or as an afternoon pick-me-up.*
  • Refreshing Raspberry-Lemonade Flavor. Mixes easily in water.
  • Benefits of a Keto diet without the carb restriction or fasting.*
  • 90-day Money Back Guarantee (^See details below).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $18

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide