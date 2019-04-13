Amazon’s Keto Gold Box helps you stay fit & healthy w/ prices from $18 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sports Research (100% positive lifetime feedback) offers a selection of Keto products from $18 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Keto Plus Raspberry Lemonade Exogenous Ketones 30-serving Pack for $36, which regularly goes closer to $50. This mix is raspberry lemonade flavored and designed to provide sustained energy for your workout, school work, or as an afternoon pick-me-up. Plus, it gives you the benefits of a Keto diet without the carb restriction or fasting. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.
Nomad Base Station
Keto Plus Exogenous Ketones features:
- Exogenous Ketones (BetaHydroxybutyrate) + Amino Acids, Chromium Picolinate & Prebiotic Fiber.
- Sustained energy for your workout, school work, or as an afternoon pick-me-up.*
- Refreshing Raspberry-Lemonade Flavor. Mixes easily in water.
- Benefits of a Keto diet without the carb restriction or fasting.*
- 90-day Money Back Guarantee (^See details below).
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!