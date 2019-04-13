Save on L.O.L. Surprise! products w/ scooters, dolls, and more from $7 in today’s Gold Box

- Apr. 13th 2019 9:26 am ET

From $7
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a number of L.O.L. Surprise! products from $7 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the 6-pack of Fashion Crush Series 4 for $13, which regularly goes for $17. Each one of the 6 packages will come with three fashionable surprises. You’ll be able to find clues with the Eye Spy Series spyglass, to help you unlock surprises and have fun. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Crush features:

  • Unbox 3 fashionable surprises with each L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Series Fashion Crush
  • Find surprise clues with the L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Series spy glass
  • Unbox the spy glass to find codes and unlock surprises
  • Crush the glitter jelly to unbox outfits and shoes
  • Mix ‘n match fashions and shoes to accessorize L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls with endless wardrobe combinations

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $7

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
L.O.L. Surprise!

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide