Your smartphone is dirty, clean it w/ the PhoneSoap 3.0 Sanitizer at a low of $38 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the PhoneSoap 3.0 Cell Phone Sanitizer for $37.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $22 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $7. We all tend to take our smartphones wherever we are headed. For this reason they can get covered in bacteria and we can all agree that most of them are long past due for a cleaning. PhoneSoap is a dead simple and safe way to accomplish this. It uses a scientifically proven germicidal UVC light light to kill 99.99% of bacteria, and only requires you to place it inside of the case when you’re ready to clean it up. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you have some larger devices like a Mac or iPad in your household, these $14 Care Touch Cleaning Wipes may be a better option. I have a box just like these in my house and love that I can easily wipe down screens to remove bacteria, smudges, and fingerprints from grimy devices. This box contains 210 individually wrapped wipes and is rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 2,750 Amazon shoppers.

PhoneSoap 3.0 Cell Phone Sanitizer features:

KILLS 99.99% OF BACTERIA WITH UV LIGHT. Our patented design is the only device that can completely sanitize your entire phone. Sitting on a UV transparent plate, and surrounded by scientifically proven germicidal UVC light and a reflective interior, PhoneSoap kills 99.99% of all bacteria on your phone.

STAY HEALTHY. Our phones gather all the bacteria we touch throughout the day where they breed and grow. Our phones are petri dishes in our pockets, the third had we never wash! Stay healthy by keeping your devices clean with PhoneSoap

