Amazon discounts selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks from under $1, today only

- Apr. 14th 2019 11:01 am ET

From $1
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks starting at $0.99. Many of today’s discounted reads would typically fetch $15 or more, with most dropping to new lows or returning to previous ones. There’s a variety of different genres of title in the same from mystery, thriller and suspense to biographies, memoirs and more. And because these are best-sellers, reviews are pretty stellar across the board, with many of the titles carrying 4+ star ratingsCheck out the entire sale for yourself to find the next additions to your digital library.

Need a new device to enjoy eBooks on? Right now Amazon’s entry-level Kindle E-Reader is on sale for $55 shipped (Reg. up to $100).

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind synopsis:

From a renowned historian comes a groundbreaking narrative of humanity’s creation and evolution—a #1 international bestseller—that explores the ways in which biology and history have defined us and enhanced our understanding of what it means to be “human.”

One hundred thousand years ago, at least six different species of humans inhabited Earth. Yet today there is only one—homo sapiens. What happened to the others? And what may happen to us?

