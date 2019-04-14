Today only, APC’s 900VA Nine-Outlet UPS is now on sale for $70 shipped (Save $30)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the APC 900VA Nine-Outlet UPS BN900M for $69.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for $100 at retailers like B&H and APC direct, that’s good for a 30% discount and comes within $5 of our previous mention. Network downtime is something that’s hard to live with at home, but adding a UPS into the mix makes it a thing of the past. This APC UPS has nine outlets and with 900VA of power, it’s rated with a nearly 6-hour runtime. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 585 shoppers.

Should 900VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with AmazonBasics Standby 400VA UPS at $40. If you don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out, this option is ideal for powering a Wi-Fi router and the like.

APC 900VA Nine-Outlet UPS features:

Avoid data loss during unexpected power outages with this APC battery backup. Plug in up to seven devices and let the two surge protectors keep your critical electronics protected. This APC battery backup delivers a battery run time of up to 5.9 hours, which provides plenty of time to save and back up your work.

