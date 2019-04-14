Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of electric Snapper yard equipment starting at $126 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of Snapper yard equipment starting at $126 shipped. One standout for us is the Snapper XD 82V MAX Electric Cordless 21-Inch Lawnmower Kit at $369 shipped. That takes over $80 off the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. This kit includes a cordless 21-inch lawnmower alongside two batteries and a rapid charger. It’s the perfect way to be prepared for taming your lawn this spring and summer, plus removes all of the pains of a traditional gas-based mower. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 175 customers. Shop the rest of the deals right here.

The sale also includes everything from leaf blowers, to hedge trimmers, and other electric mowers.

Snapper XD 82V MAX Electric Lawnmower Kit features:

Snapper XD SXDWM82K 82V 21-Inch Cordless Walk Mower Kit – Battery & Rapid Charger Included. The Snapper XD 82-Volt 21″ walk mower kit powered by Briggs & Stratton offers a powerful, durable and reliable battery powered tool that delivers on performance. Industry’s first 82V lithium ion walk mower powered by Briggs & Stratton is built for durability with its 21″ steel deck. This quiet walk behind mower is easy to use with a single lever height adjustment allowing you to choose from 7 different cutting heights. Vertical storage capabilities saves up to 70% of storage space. Easy start and less maintenance with the included (2) Briggs & Stratton 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery. Mow through your yard work with ease with this wireless, environment-friendly walk mower.

