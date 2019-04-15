Rid your home of dim closets or kitchens w/ this $17 rechargeable motion-activated LED light

- Apr. 15th 2019 6:19 pm ET

Playfulbird (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the YUNLIGHTS 64 LED Motion-sensing Rechargeable Closet/Under Cabinet Light for $16.79 Prime shipped when you use the code 3O8XTBM3 at checkout. Normally closer to $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This light is perfect for adding slight illumination under a cabinet in your kitchen or in a closet that’s too dim. And, since it’s rechargeable, you don’t have to worry about changing batteries, either. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re looking to light up the outside of your house, check out this 2700 lumen LED light for $27.50 (Reg. $40). And to illuminate indoors, we’ve got a 4-pack of Philips Hue smart bulbs down to just $10 each.

YUNLIGHTS Motion-sensing Light features:

  • Wireless Motion Sensor Light – The motion sensor light will automatically on when you get within 9.84 Feet at night and automatically turn off after 10-15 seconds of inactivity. Turn to ON mode, you can used it as emergency light.
  • USB Rechargeable Closet Light – Built-in 2200mAh rechargeable lithium battery, the closet light can last for 3 months under motion sense mode after full charged. 100%Save your time to take it down to recharge frequently.
  • Memory Function & Save Energy – This closet light has a touch button which can not only adjust the brightness but remember the last setting. Choosing the soft light enable you to use the light for a longer time.
  • 64 Super Bright LEDs – With double row of energy saving 64 LEDs, 6000-6500K,180lm, this under cabinet light is perfect to light up a spacious area, such as stair, basement, garage and workshop.

