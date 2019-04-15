Smartphone Accessories: iPhone XS Max Crystal Clear Case $3 Prime shipped, more

- Apr. 15th 2019 10:29 am ET

0

AUTO-TECH (99% positive all-time feedback from 5,100+) via Amazon offers the Ainope iPhone XS Max Crystal Clear Case for $2.90 Prime shipped when code BW5F3FGJ has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $10, that takes 70% off the going rate and matches the lowest price we’ve seen on this case. If you’re looking for a budget-conscious way to protect your iPhone on runs and more, this case is must. And for nearly the cost of a cup of coffee, it’s a no-brainer. It carries a 3.9/5 star rating from 130 shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Belkin Boost Up 5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad: $19 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
  • OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Red: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
  • ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ iPhone XR Screen Protector: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
  • nonda ZUS Carbon Fiber Lightning Cable: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon

Ainope provides you with professional customer service and the Clear Case for iPhone Xs Max is supported by Ainope’s Lifetime Warranty. Featuring 0.8mm higher than screen and 1.0mm higher than camera to provide all-round protection for your iPhone Xs Max 6.5 inch.

Protective case with scratch resistant surface offers baby skin-like touch feeling while effectively prevent your iPhone from damage caused by accidental drop.

