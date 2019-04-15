Kick up your style with ALDO’s Mid Season Event that’s taking 50% off all sale items

ALDO’s Mid-Season Sale takes 50% off the original price on sale styles. Prices are as shown. Orders of $70 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Chalenna Cognac Sneakers are a brilliant way to refresh your wardrobe and they’re on sale for $42, which is down from the original rate of $85. These sneakers are very on-trend and they’re available in two color options. They will also look wonderful with jeans or khakis depending on the occasion. If you’re looking for a low top version, the Berty Cognac Sneakers are very similar and also on sale for $40. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Louck Cognac Sneaker $35 (Orig. $70)
- Colson Chukka Boots $65 (Orig. $130)
- Chalenna Cognac Sneaker $42 (Orig. $85)
- Vianello Chelsea Boots $82 (Orig. $165)
- Trericien Navy Sneaker $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Thausen Taupe Block Heels $45 (Orig. $90)
- Legiwien Medium Brown Wedge $60 (Orig. $80)
- Groot Cognac Slides $27 (Orig. $55)
- Grillan Black Booties $65 (Orig. $130)
- Draoswn Cognac Crossbody $22 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
