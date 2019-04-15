Use an iPad as a secondary display w/ this aluminum desk stand: $23 shipped (Reg. $35)

Suptek (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Desk Stand for $22.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This aluminum stand is capable of holding devices that weigh up to 2.2 pounds, making it a versatile option that’s great for propping up a both smartphones and tablets. Once mounted, your device can be swiveled all the way around and tilted up to 180-degrees, ensuring that you’ll be able to find the perfect viewing angle. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t need swiveling capabilities? This AmazonBasics Stand is $10 and can be easily tilted to accommodate most users’ needs. It’s extremely durable and can hold up to 11 pounds. Once you’re finished using it, you’ll be able to fold it flat and minimize the amount of space it takes up.

Suptek Aluminum Tablet Desk Stand features:

Universal Desk Stand – ideal for most smartphones and tablets with diagonals from 4.7″ to 11″ that weigh up to 2.2 pounds

Stable & durable – metal base for stability, premium aluminum foldable frame for durability and easy portability, non-slip silicon bracket for firm grip

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!